2 HS Students From Irvington, Ossining Place In Top 10 Of Prestigious Regeneron Competition

The two 17-year-old students, Ossining resident Thomas Cong and Irvington resident Christopher Zorn, placed No. 2 and No. 6 in the 2024 Regeneron Science Talent Search, respectively, the Society for Science announced on Tuesday, March 12.

In addition to placing in the top 10 in the prestigious competition, Cong took home $175,000, while Zorn took home $80,000 as part of their awards.

Cong's award-winning research focused on the growth of certain cancers and the role of genetic information in controlling metabolism. He ultimately determined that immune cancers have differences in metabolism and gene expression, which could mean that there could be a more complicated diversity of metabolic variation. This could eventually lead to more insight into cancer studies, according to Society for Science President Maya Ajmera.

"His research advances our understanding of cancer gene expression and metabolism, and could point us toward new therapies in the future," Ajmera said.

As for Zorn, his winning research took a close look at the relationship between RET, a gene involved in cellular signals, and MYC, a set of genes that regulate both cell growth and death. His findings could lead to paths for more drug research targeting these genes.

"Christopher’s project has the potential to make a real difference in how we treat investigate future lung cancer therapies; we are encouraged by his results and eager to see how his research contributes to the field," Ajmera said of his work.

The competition, which is now in its 83rd year, identifies young innovators who may become science, technology, and math leaders in the future. More than $1.8 million was awarded to the finalists.

