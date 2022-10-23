Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Weather

These Areas Will See Heaviest, Steadiest Rainfall, Strongest Winds From Coastal Storm System

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A tropical rainstorm will affect the region from Sunday, Oct. 23 into Monday, Oct. 24. A tropical rainstorm will affect the region from Sunday, Oct. 23 into Monday, Oct. 24.
A tropical rainstorm will affect the region from Sunday, Oct. 23 into Monday, Oct. 24. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Projected rainfall amounts from Sunday into Monday. Projected rainfall amounts from Sunday into Monday.
Projected rainfall amounts from Sunday into Monday. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Rain will linger on Monday in areas farthest east. Rain will linger on Monday in areas farthest east.
Rain will linger on Monday in areas farthest east. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A coastal storm system will bring a mix of showers, rain, drenching downpours, and gusty winds to much of the region.

Rainfall will begin Sunday afternoon, Oct. 23, and continue at times through the evening and into the overnight hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday will be cloudy throughout the day, with the storm system advancing from the southeast to the north. (See the first image above.) 

The high temperature will be in the low 60s.

The heaviest and steadiest rain from the tropical system is likely in southeastern New England and eastern Long Island, where a general 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected, according to AccuWeather.com.

For projected rainfall amounts, click on the second image above.

Those areas are also likely to see the strongest wind gusts, expected to be from around 15 miles per hour up to around 25 mph, as well as around 1 to 2 inches of rainfall.

Following overnight and morning showers and rain, there will be gradual clearing on Monday with a high temperature in the mid 60s.

Rain will linger on Monday in areas farthest east shown in the third image above.

Tuesday, Oct. 25 will be partly sunny with the high reaching the upper 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.