Surge In Heat, Humidity Will Fuel Chance For Thunderstorms

As heat and humidity build through the weekend into the start of the new workweek, there will be an increase in the threat for thunderstorms.

Here's a day-by-day look at what to expect:

Saturday, Aug. 17: Temperatures will be near normal with a high temperature in the low 80s under partly sunny skies. But it will be on the humid side. There is about a 20 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms starting after 11 a.m. and continuing through the evening.

Sunday, Aug. 18: It will be warmer, more humid, with an increased threat for thunderstorms. The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 80s on another partly sunny day. Isolated storms are possible anytime from the late morning until around 9 p.m., with the highest likelihood in the late afternoon and early evening.

Monday, Aug. 19: The high temperature could hit or surpass the 90-degree mark on a mostly sunny day. Expect pop-up showers and isolated storms from around 1 p.m. through the late afternoon.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

