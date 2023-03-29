Strong Cold Front Will Move Through Region Before Arrival Of More Potent Storm

A strong cold front will sweep through the region prior to the arrival of a larger storm later in the week.

The quick-moving frontal system due to arrive Wednesday night, March 29 will bring scattered showers with wet snow possible in some locations, according to the National Weather Service. (See a simulated radar image of the region for Wednesday evening in the image above.)

It will be mostly sunny and seasonable during the day before the unsettled conditions arrive late Wednesday night, continuing into the early morning hours of Thursday, March 30.

Skies will clear after daybreak on Thursday with plenty of sunshine and a high temperature in the mid-40s during the day. It will be breezy with wind-chill values in the 20s.

Friday, March 31 will be mostly cloudy before a new round of rain and thunderstorms arrives in the middle of the afternoon on a day in which the high temperature will be in the low 50s.

Precipitation will continue at times during the evening and into Saturday, April 1.

Winds will pick up in strength overnight and throughout the day and evening on Saturday.

The temperature will rise to a high in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday.

Rainfall will begin to taper off in the morning on Saturday, followed by gradual clearing overnight, leading to a sunny and cooler day on Sunday, April 2. Look for a high temperature of around 50 degrees.

