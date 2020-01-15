Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Weather

Storm Will Start As Snow Before Changing To Wintry Mix, Causing Potentially Hazardous Travel

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Projected snowfall totals: 1 to 3 inches (light blue), 3 to 6 inches (blue) and 6 to 12 inches (dark blue).
Projected snowfall totals: 1 to 3 inches (light blue), 3 to 6 inches (blue) and 6 to 12 inches (dark blue). Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

The weekend winter storm that will start as snow will turn to ice and rain, creating potentially hazardous travel conditions.

The entire region is expected to see snowfall sometime after 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.

Areas south of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut will see a changeover to a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain late in the afternoon and then all rain after 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Farther north and inland, the changeover from snow to a wintry mix is expected to come several hours later.

The entire region will see rain overnight into Sunday, Jan. 19, with rain ending farther south by 7 a.m. Sunday and snow showers possible inland until about 8 a.m. Sunday.

Projected snowfall totals from AccuWeather.com are shown in the image above: 1 to 3 inches (light blue), 3 to 6 inches (blue) and 6 to 12 inches (dark blue).

Skies will become partly cloudy on Sunday with the high temperature in the mid to upper 30s.

Martin Luther King Day on Monday, Jan. 20 will be mostly sunny and colder with high temperature will be in the mid to upper 20s.

There is still uncertainty surrounding the strength and track of the storm.

Check back to Daily Voice for the latest updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.