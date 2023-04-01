Severe Weather Threat Upgraded For Region: Here's Time Frame For Approaching Thunderstorms

The threat of severe weather from an approaching round of thunderstorms has just been upgraded for most of the region.

Storm activity is expected from west to east from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 1.

The area covers New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, and Orange counties, and Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London counties in Connecticut. (See the image above.)

"The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area in an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms this evening," the National Weather Service said in a statement issued mid-Saturday afternoon. "The primary threat is damaging wind gusts, but hail and an isolated tornado are also possible."

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts could be as high as around 58 miles per hour, which could cause power outages, and hail could be 1 inch in diameter.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.