Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Severe Weather Threat: Round Of Strong Storms With Damaging Winds Possible For Area

Joe Lombardi
A look at the severe storm on Thursday, May 23.
A look at the severe storm on Thursday, May 23. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

The stretch of sunny, comfortable days will end when a round of strong, isolated storms with gusty winds sweeps through the area on Thursday, May 23.

Wednesday, May 22 will be another sunny and comfortable with a high in the low 70s.

Clouds move in on Thursday, with some scattered showers in the morning and the high temperature again reaching the low 70s before the chance for severe weather arrives.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon, mainly after 5 p.m., into Thursday night, with the potential for strong to severe storms mainly across the interior, according to the National Weather Service. Some of the storms may produce damaging winds.

Storms will continue to be possible until around 11 p.m. Thursday.

The sun returns Friday, May 24 on getaway day for Memorial Day Weekend. The high temperatures will again be in the low 70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

