Second Hurricane Of '22 Season Forms Off Atlantic Coast: Here's Projected Path, Timing For Earl

Tropical Storm Earl strengthened to a Category 1 storm overnight to become the second hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

As of early Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, the center of Hurricane Earl, which is expected to become a major hurricane by the end of the workweek, was about 550 miles south of Bermuda. (See the first image above.)

Earl's maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said.

It's moving toward the north near 6 mph and that motion is expected to continue Wednesday with a gradual turn to the north-northeast on Thursday, Sept. 8, according to the National Hurricane Center.

On the forecast track, the center of Earl is expected to pass to the southeast of Bermuda by Friday morning, Sept. 9, the center said.

For Earl's projected track for the next few days, click on the second image above.

Earl is forecast to become a major hurricane by Friday, according to the center.

