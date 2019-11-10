Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Weather

New Storm Now Likely To Bring Wintry Mix To Area

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the storm system.
A look at the storm system. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

There is now an increasing likelihood that a new storm system will bring a wintry mix of precipitation to the region.

But even a small shift in the storm track will affect what areas will get rain, snow and ice.

At this time, generally a coating to an inch of snowfall is expected during the day on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Here's the latest five-day forecast:

Sunday, Nov. 10: Partly sunny and warmer, with a high temperature in the upper 40s.

Monday, Nov. 11: There will be mostly cloudy skies on Veterans Day with a high temperature in the low 50s.

Tuesday, Nov. 12: Rain will arrive around 4 a.m., with precipitation remaining as rain through the morning as the temperature will hold steady in the 40s. But as temperatures drop during the day into the mid to low 30s, rain will mix with snow, especially farther north of New York City. Precipitation will end by Tuesday evening.

Wednesday, Nov. 13: The passage of the storm system will result in a new cold snap. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and with a high temperature only around the freezing mark.

Thursday, Nov. 14: Mostly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 30s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.