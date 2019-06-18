New Round Of Storms Could Bring Heavy Rainfall To The Area

A new round of scattered thunderstorms could bring locally heavy rain to the area on Tuesday, June 18.

There will be rain and showers at times throughout the morning and early afternoon before the storm system arrives late in the afternoon and continues into the evening.

Generally, between an inch and two inches of rainfall is expected with locally higher amounts possible.

The clouds and rain will keep temperatures below normal, with high temperatures only in the upper 60s on Tuesday.

Wednesday, June 19 will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of morning showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. The high temperature will be in the mid 70s.

Storms are more likely on Thursday, June 20 in the afternoon and evening. The high temperature will again be in the upper 70s.

