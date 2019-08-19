Contact Us
Breaking News: Two O&R Workers Electrocuted In Area
New Round Of Scattered, Severe Thunderstorms Sweeping Through Area

Joe Lombardi
A look at the area where isolated, severe storms are moving through.
A look at the area where isolated, severe storms are moving through. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A new round of scattered, severe thunderstorms is moving through the area.

There have been reports of strong storms both in the southern portions of the region, including the New York City area, and farther inland in the Hudson Valley and Connecticut.

At 4:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, a strong thunderstorm was located over Scarsdale, near New Rochelle, moving east at 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include Stamford, New Rochelle, White Plains, Port Chester, Glen Cove, Syosset, Rye, Oyster Bay, Greenwich, Harrison, Darien, Scarsdale, Woodbury, Bayville and Bronxville.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle, the National Weather Service said.

Farther north, a strong storm with frequent thunder and lightning was reported in southeastern Dutchess County and northwest Fairfield County just before 4:30 p.m.

The heat and humidity are fueling the storms. Expect storm activity to continue through the evening.

Tuesday, Aug. 20 will be partly sunny with a high temperature near 90 degrees and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

