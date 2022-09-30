Ian Takes Aim Again: Here's Where Monster Storm's Now Headed, When It Will Affect Northeast

After devastating southwest Florida as a strong Category 4 storm, Ian has restrengthened again ahead of what is expected to be its fourth landfall before it will affect much of the Northeast.

After being downgraded to a tropical storm, Ian is back to hurricane status as a Category 1 storm. Its latest landfall is expected in South Carolina -- between Charleston and Myrtle Beach -- sometime in the early afternoon on Friday, Sept. 30, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Already one of the Top 10 strongest storms on record in the United States, the death toll in Florida continues to rise with 12 fatalities related to the storm confirmed so far.

More than 2.2 million homes remain without power across Florida, with power expected to be out for weeks in some areas, especially around Fort Myers and Cape Coral, where infrastructure suffered severe damage.

For the projected path for Ian through Sunday, Oct. 2 from AccuWeather.com, see the first image above.

Click on the second image above for projected rainfall amounts.

Click on the fourth image above for projected wind speeds through Friday.

Rain from Ian will spread to the Northeast on Saturday, Oct. 1, with a washout expected for most of the day. (Click on the third image above.)

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

