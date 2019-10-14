Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Weather

Here's When It Will Get All Wet After Perfect Columbus Day Parade Weather

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A steady round of rain will arrive Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 16.
A steady round of rain will arrive Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 16. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A dry start to the week will be followed by a round of steady rain.

Here's a day-by-day look at what to expect:

Monday, Oct. 14: There will be gradual clearing after a cloudy morning on Columbus Day. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 60s.

Tuesday, Oct. 15: Sunny with a high temperature in the low 60s.

Wednesday, Oct. 16: Rain will arrive after 2 p.m. and continue at times through midnight. Up to a half-inch of rainfall is possible. The high temperature will be around 65 degrees.

Thursday, Oct. 17: Partly sunny with a high temperature near 60 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.