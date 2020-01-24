Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
date 2020-01-24

Here's Latest On Storm System That Will Bring Wintry Mix, Rain To Region

Joe Lombardi
A look at the projected weather pattern Saturday, Jan. 25. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A look at the projected weather pattern Saturday night, Jan. 25. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Get set for another stormy weekend.

A potent system sweeping through the Northeast will bring a wintry mix at times to parts of the region and rain and strong winds to the entire area.

Friday, Jan. 24 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

Overnight, the low temperature will fall to around 30 degrees north of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut.

That will lead to a chance for a wintry mix and freezing rain in those areas farther north and inland in the early morning hours on Saturday, Jan. 25. (See first image above.)

New York City, Long Island, southern Westchester and coastal Connecticut will see all rain for the duration of the storm.

The entire region will see rain at times during the day and evening on Saturday as the high temperature will be around 40 degrees.

Winds of about 15 miles per hour on Saturday will result in wind-chill values of between 25 and 35 degrees.

As the overnight low falls to around the freezing mark north of I-84 in New York and Connecticut, there will be a chance for a wintry mix starting through daybreak on Sunday, Jan. 26. (See second image above.)

Sunday will be partly sunny with the high temperatures around 40 degrees.

Monday, Jan. 27 will be partly sunny with the high temperature around 40 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

