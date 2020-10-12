Here's How Much Rain To Expect As Remnants Of Delta Bring Downpours, Gusty Winds To Region

Remnants of Hurricane Delta, now a tropical depression, are bringing drenching rain to the region.

The system will be accompanied by gusty winds that could cause power outages along with possible flooding.

Periods of rain will be heavy at times with flooding on streets and poor drainage areas throughout Columbus Day on Monday, Oct. 12.

Wind gusts on Monday will be as strong as 30 miles per hour.

Generally, about 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected for most of the region, with 3 to 4 inches possible on Long Island through Tuesday, Oct. 13.

For projected rainfall amounts, see the second image above.

For a look at areas at risk for flash flooding through Tuesday, Oct. 13, see the third image above.

Monday will be a raw day with a high temperature in the mid to upper 50s.

Precipitation continues into Tuesday, Oct. 12, with rain off around 2 p.m.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and warmer and the high temperature in the upper 60s.

Wednesday, Oct. 14 will be sunny with a high temperature around 70 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

