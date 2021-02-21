Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: New Report Reveals Just How Big Housing Boom Has Been During Pandemic
Weather

Here Are Areas Expected To See Accumulating Snowfall From New Storm System

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Areas mainly north of I-84 in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts could see 1 to 3 inches of snowfall. Some parts of northern Pennsylvania, upstate New York, and Vermont could see 3 to 6 inches. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at snowfall accumulation projections for areas north of I-84. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at the new storm system moving through to start the week. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

Areas in which accumulating snowfall is expected have been identified for a quick-moving new storm system that will sweep through the region.

The time frame for the storm is from early Monday afternoon into early Monday evening, Feb. 22.

An inch or so of snowfall is possible north of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut and Massachusetts before a changeover to rain. (See the first image above.)

Areas mainly north of I-84 could see 1 to 3 inches of snowfall. Some parts of upstate New York could see 3 to 4 inches. (For projections there, click on the second image above.)

All rain is expected in New York City, on Long Island, and the immediate surrounding suburbs.

Sunday, Feb. 21 will be sunny with a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values again in the teens.

Clouds will thicken overnight ahead of the new storm system. Monday's high temperature will reach the mid 30s to around 40 degrees, with higher temperatures farther south.

The high temperature could climb to the low 40s on Tuesday, Feb. 23, which will be partly sunny, with a chance of afternoon showers.

Snowfall totals for Monday's storm could increase or decrease depending on the final track -- and strength -- of the storm, as well as even a slight change in temperature ranges.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.