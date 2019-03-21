Eye On The Storm: Spring Starts With Super Soaker Followed By Gusty Winds

The first full day of spring will see a strong storm system sweep through the East Coast, bringing heavy rain to the area and snow to upstate New York and northern New England on Thursday, March 21 into Friday, March 22.

The heaviest rain will fall north and west of New York City, with between 1 to 2 inches expected with a half-inch to an inch near the coast, and lesser amounts farther east. (See first image above.) A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect from 11 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday.

Parts of upstate New York, Vermont and New Hampshire could see a foot of snow. (See second image above.)

After morning showers, rain will arrive around 9 a.m. Thursday on a day in which the high temperature climbs to the upper 40s. Rain will become steady in time for the Thursday evening commute, remain heavy overnight and continue through around 8 a.m. Friday, March 22.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with a few showers possible and a high in the upper 40s.

Both Friday and Saturday, March 23 will be windy with gusts up to 40 mph Friday and up to 50 mph Saturday, which will be mostly sunny with a high temperature around 45 degrees.

Sunday, March 24 will be sunny and warmer, with a high in the mid 50s.

