Epsilon Strengthens To Hurricane Status, Will Generate Large Waves That Will Affect East Coast

The latest hurricane in what has been one of the most active seasons in decades is now packing 110 mile-per-hour winds as it churns in the Atlantic Ocean.

Epsilon is about 250 miles east-southeast of Bermuda early Thursday morning, Oct. 22.

According to its newly projected track, Hurricane Epsilon is projected to remain over the open waters and will generate large waves that will affect Bermuda, the Bahamas, the Greater Antilles, the Leeward Islands, the east coast of the United States, and coastal Canada the next few days.

Epsilon will make a close approach to Bermuda Thursday night but is expected to stay well east of Bermuda's islands, which will be affected by tropical-storm-force winds, the National Hurricane Center said.

Epsilon will then turn toward the north-northwest and then due north overnight into Friday, Oct. 23, according to the latest models.

For Epsilon's brand-new projected track from the National Hurricane Center, see the image above.

