End-Of-Thanksgiving Weekend Storm Could Be First Of Several Snowmakers In Northeast

A widespread storm at the end of Thanksgiving weekend from a Clipper system moving from west to east could be the first of several snowmakers in the Northeast in the days to come, according to a new report.

"These storms tend to organize over the western provinces of Canada and are dubbed Alberta clippers due to their fast movement and origin," AccuWeather says.

The time frame for the first clipper system taking aim on the region is Sunday night, Nov. 28 into the early overnight hours before skies begin to clear prior to dawn on Monday, Nov. 29.

For a look at areas expected to see a mix of rain and snow (in pink), snow showers (light blue), and snow (blue) from the system, see the first image above.

Click on the second image above for a look at the widespread area farther north and inland where 1 to 3 inches of snowfall accumulation (in light blue) is expected through Monday, with some pockets of 3 to 6 inches predicted (darker blue).

Saturday, Nov. 27 will be sunny with a high temperature near 40 and the overnight low in the mid 20s. The wind-chill factor will make it feel like it's in the single digits and teens for much of the region on Saturday. (Click on the third image above.)

Sunday, Nov. 28 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 40s with a slight chance of shower or snow showers in the late morning into the early afternoon prior to the arrival of the Clipper system.

Monday will be mostly sunny and cold with a high temperature in the upper 30s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.