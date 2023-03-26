Dry Wrap-Up To Weekend Will Be Followed By New Round Of Rainfall, With Snow Possible In Spots

A raw, wet start to the weekend will be followed by a dry day with plenty of sunshine on Sunday, March 26 before a new round of precipitation sweeps through the region.

The high temperature on Sunday will range from the upper 50s to around 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

It will remain breezy with occasional 25-mile-per-hour gusts before winds subside in the evening.

Clouds will increase on Monday, March 27 with a chance for rain starting after around noontime. It will be cooler with the high temperature hovering around the 50-degree mark.

Rain is expected overnight, with a mix of rain and snow showers inland, and light snow possible in areas farther north. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Tuesday, March 28 will be partly sunny, with a high temperature again around 50 degrees.

Look for mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, March 29 with a high temperature in the low to mid-50s.

