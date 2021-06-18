Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Weather

Dry, Pleasant Stretch Will Be Followed By New Round Of Storms, Showers, Increase In Humidity

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the stormy weather pattern that will arrive just at the outset of the weekend.
A look at the stormy weather pattern that will arrive just at the outset of the weekend. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A stretch of cooler, pleasant, dry days will end just as the weekend arrives.

Morning sunshine on Friday, June 18 will be followed by increasing clouds. The high temperature will be around 80 degrees.

"After a brief cooldown, a shift in the wind to the west and southwest on Friday night and Saturday will be ushering warmer and more humid air into the Northeast," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski.

The chance for showers and storms starts late Friday night and continues through the overnight into Juneteenth on Saturday, June 19.

The chance for more showers and storms continues until late Saturday morning, followed by decreasing clouds and increasing temperatures, with the high hitting the upper 80s on a summerlike, humid day.

Another round of showers and storms is possible Saturday night until around midnight.

Skies will clear in time for Father's Day Sunday, June 20, which will be sunny and warm, with a high temperature in the mid 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.