Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Big Change In Weather Pattern Coming After Rainy, Dreary Halloween

Joe Lombardi
A look at maximum wind gusts through Friday morning, Nov. 1.
A look at maximum wind gusts through Friday morning, Nov. 1. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Following a rainy and dreary Halloween during a week of gray days, the start of a new month will bring with it a big change in the weather pattern.

Winds will increase ahead of a low-pressure system moving into the area on Halloween night that will lead to a prolonged stretch of dry, sunny days.

A Wind Advisory has been issued from 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 through 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1 for Long Island and coastal Connecticut.

After the system pushes through, we'll see the big change in the weather pattern.

Here's the day-by-day outlook:

Thursday, Oct. 31: The day will start with morning showers and patchy fog. Showers will continue with rain at times throughout the day. Between a quarter-inch to a half-inch of precipitation expected during the daytime. The high temperature will be in the low 60s.

Thursday night: The rain and wind will pick up later in the evening, after 11 p.m., with wind speed between 13 to 18 miles per hour and gusts as high as 50 mph in some parts of the area. (See image above.)

Thunderstorms are possible overnight. Another quarter to half-inch of rain is expected after nightfall.

Friday, Nov. 1: It will dry out to start November, on a breezy and cooler day. Look for mostly sunny skies with a high temperature in the mid to upper 50s. Wind will be out of the west at 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday, Nov. 2: It will be sunny and continued cool with a high temperature in the mid 50s.

Sunday, Nov. 3: Look for another pleasant, dry day with sunny skies and a high again the mid 50s.

Monday, Nov. 4: The sunny stretch continues with the high temperature again around 55 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

