Traffic Alert: Stretch Of Hutchinson River Parkway To Be Closed For Days

A bridge replacement project in Westchester will force the closure of the Hutchinson River Parkway over the weekend.

The New York State Department of Transportation issued an alert warning that the parkway will be closed in both directions from exit 6 in Pelham through Mount Vernon, to exit 15 in New Rochelle.

The closure will begin at approximately midnight on Saturday, Aug. 22, and last through approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23.

According to the NYSDOT, the closures are needed to facilitate the construction of a temporary bridge structure on Lincoln Avenue over the Hutchinson River Parkway in Mount Vernon at exit 12 (East Lincoln Ave/Mount Vernon/Pelham) as part of an ongoing bridge replacement and rehabilitation project in Westchester.

In advance of the closure, the Westchester County Police Department issued a list of detours to help motorists:

Motorists accessing the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound will be detoured to I-95;

Motorists accessing the Hutchinson River Parkway southbound will be detoured to the Cross County Parkway;

Motorists traveling east on the Cross County Parkway will be directed to continue east past Exit 9 (Hutchinson River Parkway South) and exit 10 (New Rochelle Road/Eastchester).

“Motorists are reminded to Move Over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber, or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones." police said.

