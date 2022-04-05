Roads Temporarily Closed In Rockland After Crew Ruptures Propane Tank

Construction workers in the Hudson Valley got a scare on the job when they accidentally ruptured a propane tank near a Rockland County school, leading to temporary road closures.

In New City, the eastbound lanes of Parrot Road between Germonds Road and the entrance of the Felix Festa Middle School were closed on Tuesday, April 5 when the tank was struck in a lot under construction.

Members of the Clarkstown Police Department, New City Fire Department, and Rockland County Hazmat Team all responded to the scene, and officials said that the surrounding schools were advised of the traffic detours.

The New City Fire Department announced that it would be conducted a controlled burn to rid the underground tank of any remaining propane. No injuries were reported and the road was later reopened on Tuesday afternoon.

