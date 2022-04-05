Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: 21-Year-Old From Area Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Child
Traffic

Roads Temporarily Closed In Rockland After Crew Ruptures Propane Tank

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Clarkstown Police Department closed several roads in New City after the propane tank was ruptured.
The Clarkstown Police Department closed several roads in New City after the propane tank was ruptured. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

Construction workers in the Hudson Valley got a scare on the job when they accidentally ruptured a propane tank near a Rockland County school, leading to temporary road closures.

In New City, the eastbound lanes of Parrot Road between Germonds Road and the entrance of the Felix Festa Middle School were closed on Tuesday, April 5 when the tank was struck in a lot under construction.

Members of the Clarkstown Police Department, New City Fire Department, and Rockland County Hazmat Team all responded to the scene, and officials said that the surrounding schools were advised of the traffic detours.

The New City Fire Department announced that it would be conducted a controlled burn to rid the underground tank of any remaining propane. No injuries were reported and the road was later reopened on Tuesday afternoon.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.