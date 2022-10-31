Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: TSA Agents Stop Area Man From Bringing Loaded Gun On Flight
Traffic

Expect Delays: Single-Lane Daytime Closure Scheduled On Highway In Area

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Crews will close one southbound lane along the Hutchinson River Parkway between Scarsdale and Harrison on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Crews will close one southbound lane along the Hutchinson River Parkway between Scarsdale and Harrison on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Canva user fstop123

Roadwork on a Westchester County highway could spell delays this week.

Crews will be closing one southbound lane along the Hutchinson River Parkway between Scarsdale and Harrison on Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to the Department of Transportation.

One lane is expected to close from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. between State Route 127 (exit 14) and Mamaroneck Avenue (exit 13).

Transportation officials said the closure will allow road crews to facilitate construction activity in the area.

Drivers were encouraged to slow down through that stretch and were reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.