Stew Leonard's Recalls Several Chicken Products

The company said the voluntary recall was issued because the chicken salad and sliced chicken items may contain undeclared milk.

The products were sold in Stew Leonard’s deli department between August 2022 and Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.

The products are:

Sliced and Shaved Chicken

Sliced and Shaved Buffalo Chicken

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad Sub Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Boom Boom Chicken Salad

Cape Cod Chicken Salad

Lite Chicken Salad

The products were sold at Stew Leonard’s seven locations: Danbury, Norwalk, and Newington, CT; East Meadow, Farmingdale, and Yonkers, NY; and Paramus, NJ.

The Cape Cod Chicken Salad and the Lite Chicken Salad were sold only at Stew Leonard’s in Norwalk.

Customers who have purchased these products should bring the product back to Stew Leonard’s customer service for a full refund.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products. No illnesses have been reported to date.

It's the second recall Stew Leonard's has issued this year.

Last month, it recalled a seasonal Florentine cookie with undeclared peanuts after a young New York woman died after eating it in Connecticut.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

