Spring Valley Man Hit With 25 Counts Of Petit Larceny For Stealing From Cars, Police Say

Rockland County resident Dainell Blacknall, age 33, of Spring Valley was arrested on Monday, Sept. 18 by Ramapo Police.

According to Lt. Christopher Franklin, of the Ramapo Police, Blacknail was involved with larcenies in the Village of Airmont and the Town of Ramapo that occurred in August.

Blacknail, who is currently being held at the Rockland County Jail on an unrelated charge, was charged with:

Five counts of grand larceny

25 counts of petit larceny

Six counts of conspiracy/5th degree

20 counts of conspiracy/6th degree

Four counts of criminal mischief

He will be arraigned in the Town of Ramapo and Village of Airmont Justice Courts on a future date.

In August, Ramapo Police arrested Daeshawn Outerbridge, a 26-year-old male from Spring Valley, in connection with the case.

He is currently being held in the Rockland County Jail.

