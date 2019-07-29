Video: 'Kidcaster' From Hudson Valley Gets Shot In Mets' Broadcast Booth

An 11-year-old from Westchester took center stage for SNY as he joined the New York Mets' broadcasting team as its newest “kidcaster.”

Larchmont's Caden Philip won the channel’s annual Kidcaster contest, and starred in the SNY booth with the team’s award-winning broadcast team, calling play-by-play in the bottom of the third inning of a 4-0 win over the San Diego Padres on Thursday, July 25 at Citi Field.

Decked out in a button-down shirt and blue and green striped tie, Philip, who pitches for his Little League team and recently threw a no-hitter, had announcers Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling in stitches as he made several quips while seamlessly calling the action on the field.

During his time in the booth, Phillip made several exciting calls, including a “strike them out, throw them out” double play after a Mets’ player was picked off.

When Cohen mentioned that Philip, a pitcher, had as many no-hitters as the Mets, he made his thoughts known about Johan Santana’s 2012 no-hitter.

“That wasn’t really a no-hitter. That was a fair ball,” Philip quickly shot back.

“Caden that was a fantastic performance. I think we have you on the right track to be here for a more permanent basis,” Darling said. “Great job.”

