Senator Eyes Cutting $40M MSG Tax Break After Owner James Dolan Threatens To Ban Knicks Fan

New York Knicks owner James Dolan is back making headlines after he was caught on camera threatening to ban a heckling fan following the latest loss for his basketball team.

“You think I should sell the team? You want to not come to any more games?” the owner was caught saying after a fan shouted that he should sell the cellar-dwelling NBA team following a loss on Saturday night, March 9. “That’s rude. Enjoy watching them on TV.”

According to reports, two cops and members of MSG security came over to ID and question the fan, who was asked to leave the building.

In a statement to the New York Daily News, the Madison Square Garden Company said, “our policy is and will continue to be that if you are disrespectful to anyone in our venues, we will ask you not to return,”

The incident has since gone viral, prompting a response from New York State Sen. Brad Hoylman, whose Manhattan district includes MSG and who issued a threat of his own on social media, referencing the tax exemptions that the Madison Square Garden has enjoyed for decades.

“Madison Square Garden gets over $40M/year in property tax breaks," he said. "If James Dolan wants to treat it as his private stadium & ban fans for merely suggesting he sell a team, then perhaps Albany should take his lead — and redirect those public dollars to Penn Station’s MTA facilities.”

