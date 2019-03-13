Hudson Valley's Obi Toppin Named Atlantic 10 Rookie Of Year

A record-setting basketball standout from Northern Westchester has taken his talents to the University of Dayton and was just named the Atlantic 10 Conference’s Rookie of the Year.

Obi Toppin of Ossining wracked up the accolades this week and also became the first freshman first-team all-Atlantic 10 player since Lamar Odom two decades ago. Toppin was also named to the A-10 All-Rookie Team.

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound redshirt freshman forward burst onto the scene after playing just one season of varsity high school ball. He led the Flyers in scoring with 14.4 ppg, and ranked fourth nationally in field-goal percentage at .673. Toppin set a school record for dunks - ranked second nationally - with 80 and averaged 5.6 rebounds with 59 assists.

During the season, Toppin earned seven Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week awards, easily the most in the conference. Behind Toppin, the Flyers finished 21-10 (13-5) and will compete in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Championship at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday, March 15 as the No. 3 seed.

Three other members of Dayton’s basketball team - Jalen Crutcher, Josh Cunningham and Ryan Mikesell - joined Toppin in earning all-Atlantic 10 honors, which are voted on by the league’s coaches and sports information directors.

In his senior year, Toppin led Ossining High School to a 17-5 record and its first conference championship in a decade.

