Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Sports

Hudson Valley Fencer Brings Home Gold at Junior Olympics

Valerie Musson
Nickoloz Lortkipanidze pictured with his father and coach, Achiko Lortkipanidze
Nickoloz Lortkipanidze pictured with his father and coach, Achiko Lortkipanidze Photo Credit: Junior Olympic Fencing Championships

A teen from Northern Westchester has been awarded a gold medal for his fencing abilities at the 2019 Junior Olympic Fencing Championships in Denver.

The fencer, Nickoloz Lortkipanidze of Mount Kisco, is a 16-year-old junior at Fox Lane High School in Bedford. He won gold in the Cadet event (17 and under) and placed 6th in the Juniors division (20 and under).

The four-day tournament was held between Friday, Feb. 15 and Monday, Feb. 18 and involved upwards of 2,000 athletes from 44 states. Representatives say this event is the largest junior national fencing championship in history.

Next up for Nickoloz Lortkipanidze is a trip to Torun, Poland to compete among international athletes at the 2019 World Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships between Sunday, April 6 and Tuesday, April 16. He will represent the U.S. as a member of the U.S. National Cadet team.

Nickoloz Lortkipanidze currently works with his father and coach, Achiko Lortkipanidze, who represented the Republic of Georgia as a saber fencer in the 1996 Olympics. He trains at the Tim Morehouse Fencing Club in Port Chester, which is owned and operated by U.S. Olympic Silver Medalist Tim Morehouse.

Nickoloz Lortkipanidze, who goes by Nick, says he started fencing at the age of eight and immediately loved the sport. His ambitions include fencing in college and eventually qualifying for the Olympics.

“I like the fast pace and the strategic mindset that’s required and the fact that it’s very tactical,” he said.

