Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Sports

Haverstraw Bay Classic At Cortlandt Yacht Club Features $10K In Prizes

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Haverstraw Bay Classic 2019 will feature more than $10,000 in prizes Photo Credit: Haverstraw Bay Classic
Haverstraw Bay Classic 2019 will feature more than $10,000 in prizes Photo Credit: Haverstraw Bay Classic

The Haverstraw Bay Classic at Cortlandt Yacht Club will feature more than $10,000 in prizes, officials say.

The multi-day fishing tournament event will kick off with a party Thursday, May 2 and run through Sunday, May 5. Fishing begins at 5 a.m. Friday, May 3.

This year, slot fish, catfish, small boats and additional combined weight classes will be added and scored competitively. After five successful tournaments, the event will be expanding the entry opportunities for those who wish to compete at higher levels.

Door prizes for Thursday night and Sunday were donated by sponsors and are said to total more than $10,000 for the second consecutive year. Specific prize packages will be announced at the tournament party.

This year is the fifth year anniversary of the event, and officials say the tournament committee, judging panel and event volunteers now total more than 30 people.

For more information, visit the Boating on the Hudson Facebook page .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.