Update: Small Plane Crash Lands On NY Highway; Troopers Seeking Witness Video

A small plane was forced to make a crash landing on a Long Island highway.

Emergency crews were called at around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, after the single-engine Cherokee Archer landed on the eastbound right shoulder of the Southern State Parkway near exit 33 in Babylon.

Two people who were onboard the aircraft were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to New York State Police.

No vehicles were involved and there were no other reports of injuries, though additional medics were called to the scene after a man who witnessed the crash suffered a panic attack, according to Breaking News Network.

Troopers did not speculate on a possible cause of the unplanned landing. The incident is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

State Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the agency at 631-756-3300.

The right shoulder of the Southern State Parkway was still closed near the scene Tuesday evening.

