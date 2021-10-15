Spring Valley HS To Go Remote For Months

A Hudson Valley high school will be transitioning to its remote learning model for several months due to hazardous materials inside the building.

In Rockland County, Clarence Ellis, the Superintendent of Schools for the East Ramapo Central School District announced that the Spring Valley High School will be going remote through January after conducting hazardous materials and air quality testing.

Local testing consultant Quality Environmental Solutions & Technologies Inc. was brought in to test the building on Tuesday, Oct. 12, with the results on Thursday, Oct. 14 reporting the presence of mold and asbestos, likely due to a hole in the roof and fault caulking.

The consultants advised closing off parts of the building, but district officials said that wasn’t a feasible option, and instead, the entire building will be closed for remediation work.

Students are not expected back in the building for in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 3.

“In light of the school’s increasing enrollment and in consideration of space limitations, the closure of various sections of the building to mitigate the hazard from these materials is not feasible,” Ellis said.

“Based on the findings and recommendations, the district has determined to place Spring Valley High School on temporary remote instruction in order for the district to conduct the necessary and recommended abatement.”

Students will continue to log in to Schoology for their Google Meet link and assignments and follow their class schedule. Meal distribution will take place between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Mondays through Thursday in the high school parking lot.

Ellis said that further guidance regarding co-curricular activities and athletic events will be released moving forward.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

