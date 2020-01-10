Contact Us
Sleepy Hollow Schools Locked Down After Threat Found On White Board

Sleepy Hollow High School was put into a temporary lockdown following a threat.
Sleepy Hollow High School was put into a temporary lockdown following a threat.

Schools in Westchester were temporarily put on lockdown after a “disturbing message” was found posted on a whiteboard in a district building, officials said.

The Sleepy Hollow Middle and High School were put on lockdown on Friday, Jan. 10 after a threat was found written on a whiteboard, the district said.

During a lockdown, all school doors are locked and students are confined to classrooms. No entry or exit from any school is allowed until the lockdown is lifted.

While the threat was investigated, John Paulding, Morse School, Washington Irving School and District Office were placed on lockout, which means that all activities in the buildings remain as normal, but no outside activities are permitted.

“A message threatening a school shooting was written on a high school classroom whiteboard when a teacher returned for class,” the district said. “Out of an abundance of precaution we have placed the Middle/High School on a lockdown as the police investigate the situation. We have also placed our other buildings on lockout.”

As of 2 p.m. on Friday, the district said that they’ve consulted with Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow police, and it was determined that Washington Irving and Morse could be dismissed at their regular time.

This is a developing story. More information is expected from the district as the afternoon continues. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

