School Board Member Punched During Hearing On Mascot Name

A school board member in Connecticut was punched during a contentious meeting meant to be about a high school mascot.

In Hartford County, a man punched a board of education member during a special meeting held in Glastonbury to discuss the high school’s mascot, which was changed from the Tomahawks to the Guardians last year, much to the dismay of some.

During the meeting, tensions rose, and a fight broke out between someone in attendance and a board of education member during a break in the mascot discussion. It is unclear what caused the fight.

Last year, the district moved to change the mascot due to its negative connotation and impact on Native Americans; however, many in town signed a petition to have the name restored, leading to the special meeting.

Those on the petition argued that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a lack of opportunity to publicly discuss removing the Tomahawk logo and replacing it with the Guardian.

In the video from the meeting that has gone viral online, the two men can be seen going face-to-face as they argued during a recess. The board member then can be seen shoving the man, who struck him in the face and knocked him to the ground.

To view the video, check this report from Hartford CBS affiliate WFSB Eyewitness 3.

“(Tuesday) night the Board of Education held a Public Hearing on a petition to restore the Glastonbury High School Tomahawk mascot,” Superintendent Alan Bookman wrote in a message to the community. “After the public hearing closed, the Board called for a 10-minute recess. An incident occurred during the recess."

The meeting was adjourned after the fight broke out and before any vote on the mascot could be held. Police in Gastonbury said that the incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

“The Board of Education welcomes public comment and appreciates that there will always be passionate testimony when controversial issues are considered. But it is critical that we listen to each other with respect and follow meeting rules so that everyone can be heard,” Bookman added.

“Future meetings will be posted on our Board of Education Meetings page, as always. We welcome your continued participation.”

