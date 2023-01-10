Nurse Uses Narcan To Rescue Student Who Overdoses At HS In Hudson Valley

A student at a high school in Westchester who overdosed after vaping what they believed to be marijuana was saved by a school nurse.

The incident took place at New Rochelle High School on Monday, Jan. 9 when the nurse had to administer Narcan to save the life of the student after they vaped what they believed to be marijuana, said Superintendent of Schools Jonathan P. Raymond.

Raymond said the incident was the first time a nurse had to administer the drug to save the life of a student.

"Today marks an ominous milestone in our schools – one we had hoped would never be necessary," Raymond wrote in an email to parents. "For the first time, our nursing staff had to use Narcan to save a student who vaped what the student believed to be marijuana."

He went on to say that the drug might have contained the synthetic opioid fentanyl, which can be lethal in small doses.

"I implore you to speak with your children immediately about the dangers of vaping," Raymond said. "It is urgent. This device is still in our community, potentially threatening the health or lives of any others who use it."

He also suggests that parents obtain their own Narcan prescription to have at home: "Everyone is eligible to receive it, and you simply never know when you might need it to save a life," he wrote.

"Please talk to your children," Raymond added. "Please encourage them to share any information they may have regarding cartridges, vapes, or other banned items in or around our schools."

Attempts to reach New Rochelle Police to see if it is investigating the incident were unsuccessful.

