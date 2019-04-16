Contact Us
Hundreds From Area High Schools Attend RCC Construction Career Day

Valerie Musson
The 20th Annual Construction Career Day at Rockland Community College in Suffern Photo Credit: Rockland County
The 20th Annual Construction Career Day at Rockland Community College in Suffern drew more than 750 high school student attendees, according to a county release.

The event consisted of representation from skilled workers of more than 15 different building and construction trades.

Workers carried out hands-on demonstrations using tools and materials of their trade. Students were able to learn about apprenticeships and training as well as the salaries and benefits available to them.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for our young people to learn about the various careers available to them," said Rockland County Executive Ed Day. "Thank you to all of those involved in helping to make this day a success."

