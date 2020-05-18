Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Hudson Valley HS Drive-In Graduation Ceremony Getting Attention

North Salem Senior Class of 2020...Get ready for this!
North Salem Senior Class of 2020...Get ready for this! Video Credit: Cynthia Sandler

A unique "social distancing" plan for a Class of 2020 high school graduation is drawing attention amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

North Salem High School in Northern Westchester announced through a much-anticipated YouTube video that graduation will be held "quarantine style" at a drive-in theater.

On the video, school officials, along with Principal Vince DiGrandi, said grads will be able to celebrate with family and friends about 40 miles north of campus in Dutchess County at the Four Brothers Drive-In Theater in Amenia at 8:30 p.m., on Monday, June 22.

During the event, there will an on-screen ceremony, including speeches by this year's valedictorian (Chloe Tamis), and the salutatorian, followed by a movie and pizza.

Diplomas will be handed out to each student in their vehicles.

A few details still have to be hammered out, and there was no mention of which movie will be shown, but officials said seniors should watch for an email form with additional details.

