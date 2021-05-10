Waterfront Estate In Region Sells For $27.75M

It's got rooms with a view -- and plenty of them -- and the sale price to show for it.

A sprawling Connecticut estate on the waterfront of Fairfield County's Gold Coast on the Long Island Sound has sold for $27,750,000, Houlihan Lawrence announced on Monday, May 10.

It's located on the Belle Haven peninsula with 680-plus feet of shoreline on Greenwich Harbor, at 23 Smith Road.

The richly detailed 1939 residence was designed by noted architects Henry O. Chapman, Jr. and Harold Beder, and was the original home of banker and lumber dealer Oliver D. Mead.

There are seven bedrooms and eight baths, including a primary suite with fireplace, his and her baths, and walk-in custom closet.

There's also a private suite ideal for guests; and a children's bunk room with built-ins.

There is also a rooftop Captain's Walk with views of Indian Harbor Yacht Club and across the Long Island Sound.

The residence, which was renovated and expanded to 8,100-plus square feet of living space by the current owners, showcases the work of interior designers Cullman and Kravis of New York.

There are panoramic water views from most main floor rooms, many opening to a wraparound waterfront terrace with a fireplace providing splendid indoor/outdoor entertaining flow.

Sally Maloney was the exclusive listing agent of the property.

