Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Real Estate

'Timeless' Montauk Beach House Hits Market At $20.5M

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million. 5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million.
5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million. Photo Credit: Compass
5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million. 5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million.
5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million. Photo Credit: Compass
5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million. 5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million.
5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million. Photo Credit: Compass
5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million. 5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million.
5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million. Photo Credit: Compass
5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million. 5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million.
5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million. Photo Credit: Compass
5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million. 5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million.
5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million. Photo Credit: Compass
5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million. 5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million.
5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million. Photo Credit: Compass
5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million. 5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million.
5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million. Photo Credit: Compass
5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million. 5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million.
5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million. Photo Credit: Compass
5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million. 5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million.
5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million. Photo Credit: Compass
5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million. 5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million.
5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million. Photo Credit: Compass
5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million. 5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million.
5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million. Photo Credit: Compass

It’s a lucky day for anyone with $20 million burning a hole in their pocket who happens to be in the market for a beach house on the East End of the Hamptons.

A “timeless beach house” with nearly 100 feet of direct ocean access in Montauk has been put up for sale with a $20.5 million price tag, according to realtor Compass.

The 2,300-square-foot residence includes four bedrooms, four and one-half bathrooms, and is located minutes away from town shops, dining, and amenities, listing agent Chris Coleman stated.

Inside the home is a “spacious” living room with a fireplace, double sliding doors overlooking the pool and ocean, as well as an eat-in kitchen, multiple guest bedrooms, adn a master suite that includes a private bathroom, and sliders directly to the pool deck.

The residence also features a private rooftop terrace, updated HVAC system, two-car garage, hot tub, and private staircase that leads to a bluff and down to the shoreline.

Sitting on one acre of land, the property will cost any potential buyer approximately $15,550 annually in taxes.

“Down a winding driveway and tucked off the road, this home seamlessly combines oceanfront living, privacy, and convenience,” the listing reads. “This is a rare opportunity to own in a premier Montauk location.”

The complete listing from Compass can be found here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.