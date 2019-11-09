Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones Buy Sprawling Hudson Valley Estate

A famous Hollywood couple who have lived in Westchester County for years has "downsized" by selling one home and quietly purchasing another that's a bit smaller.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones recently sold their 13-acre Bedford Corners estate for $20.5 million, making quite a profit off their purchase price of $11.25 million.

Michael Douglas

The duo then turned around and snapped up a $12,000-square-foot home in the village of Irvington-on-Hudson for a mere $4.5 million, according to Variety.

And while they certainly won't be squeezed into their new digs, they have downsized from a 26-room residence to a 22-room residence, the magazine said.

The new home, named Long Meadow, is just 25 miles outside of Manhattan and features a red brick Georgian mansion with grounds that roll down to the Hudson River.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

The three-story home also features eight bedrooms and 10 full and two half bathrooms. In addition, the home sports seven fireplaces, a four-car garage and annual taxes bill that tops $150,000.

The couple also owns an apartment house overlooking Central Park, a large house in Zeta-Jones’ hometown of Swansea, Wales, a compound in Bermuda, and a 10-bedroom compound on the Spanish island of Majorca, which is co-owned by Douglas’s ex-wife Diandra Douglas. It is for sale for $32.5 million.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.