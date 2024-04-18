Rainy, Raw Conditions Mark Start Of Unsettled Weather Pattern: 5-Day Forecast

But an unsettled weather pattern has brought cooler temperatures and rainy conditions to the region that are making it feel more like late winter.

According to the National Weather Service, the high temperature on Thursday, April 18, will struggle to climb above the 40s.

There will be on-and-off showers during the day, followed by patchy drizzle in the late afternoon and evening.

It will be breezy with wind speeds between 10 and 15 miles per hour and gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday, April 19 will be mostly cloudy with a high in the mid-50s.

More precipitation is possible overnight Friday into Saturday, April 20.

There will be gradual clearing Saturday morning and skies will become partly sunny, helping the mercury climb into the mid-60s.

Sunday, April 21, will be a picture-perfect spring day with sunny skies and a high temperature of around 60 degrees.

The outlook for Monday, April 22 calls for sunny skies and a high temperature in the low 60s.

