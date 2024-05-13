2 Police Officers Hit, 1 Seriously Injured By Car In Hudson Valley

The incident occurred in Dutchess County around 10 p.m., Sunday, May 12, at Main and Church Streets in the City of Poughkeepsie.

According to Poughkeepsie PD Det. Sgt. Sean Fitzgerald, a 2007 red Lexus, initially pulled into a parking space but backed into marked police vehicles.

The Lexus then rammed the passenger’s side of one of the marked police vehicles, causing it to strike one of the officers, sending him airborne and landing on the sidewalk.

That officer was knocked unconscious and sustained multiple injuries, Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald said that the Lexus’s operator's action also caused the vehicle to strike another officer, injuring that officer’s foot.

The Lexus then fled the area and was later located unoccupied at Cottage Street and Winnikee Avenue. The occupants were not found at that time, and no arrests have been made, Fitzgerald said.

Both officers struck by the suspect vehicle were treated at MidHudson Regional Medical Center in Poughkeepsie for injuries sustained during the incident and are currently unable to return to work, he added.

This investigation is ongoing, and the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department urges anyone with information related to this or other incidents to call the Tip Line at 845-451-7577.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

