Popular Restaurant In Hudson Valley Suddenly Closes

The news came on Friday, May 5, that the Ulster County favorite The Egg's Nest in High Falls, was closing its doors due to health concerns of the owner.

"It is with great sadness that we must announce that we will be ceasing the day-to-day operations of The Egg’s Nest effective immediately," wrote owner Eric Silver on Facebook. "What was meant to be a spring break to hit the reset button brought unexpected and upsetting news related to my health that requires immediate medical attention."

Silver and his wife, Cristina, purchased the local hotspot from its original owners Richard and Gillian Murphy in 2016. The Murpy's opened the brightly painted hip eatery in 1973, saying at the time he named it the Egg's Nest because he used his nest egg to buy it.

The Silvers took the reins when the Murphys retired and even weathered the pandemic.

But now, Eric Silver said his health problems have him "Doing whatever it takes to ensure that I can be around for as long as possible to be a loving husband and father is my number one priority right now.

"That said, I can no longer run the restaurant at this time given my current health condition."

He went on to thank the staff for working so hard, the community for coming, as well as the Murphys for letting them run such a special place.

"This place was never just a restaurant," he said. "I don’t have to tell you that The Egg’s Nest is a very special place. Being the owner and operator of this establishment has been one of the great sources of pride in my life."

Silver hopes the restaurant will land in someone else's capable hands and live on.

"Thank you for all the love you have shown us during our time here, Eric and Cristina Silver said. "We have made many lifelong friends and will never forget this community or our beloved Nest."

