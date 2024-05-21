Popular Hudson Valley Bar Closing Permanently

Refinery 51 in Dutchess County on Market Street in the City of Poughkeepsie announced it would close for good with a farewell party on Saturday, June 1.

"From Mad Hatter to Union Tavern and now Refinery 51, we Thank You for all your patronage, good times, and memories over the last quarter of a century," said the owners of Refinery 51. "It’s been an incredible run, so let’s toast to the memories and milestones together one last time!"

The party will kick off with a DJ at 9 p.m., June 1, so club fans can have a final round of drinks, dancing, good music, and "one last unforgettable night in celebration" of the clubs before.

"Let’s party like the good old days," the owners said.

No word yet on why they are closing or what will move into the spot at 51 Market St.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

