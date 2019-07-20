Plane Crash Victims Members Of Sean Patrick Maloney's Extended Family, Congressman Says

The husband, wife and two children involved in the small plane crash with one critical injury in the area are members of Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney's extended family.

The Democratic congressman, whose districts includes parts of Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess and Orange counties, said

The crash occurred at around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, July 19 about a mile away from the Hudson Valley Regional Airport. That's when the single-engine private plane crashed in a wooded area south of Maloney Road in the Town of Wappinger.

“Yesterday afternoon, members of our extended family were critically injured in a small plane crash in Dutchess County," Maloney said in a statement issued Saturday afternoon, July 20.

"While we’re still learning more, Randy and I want to extend our appreciation to the first responders and local authorities who were on the scene, as well as the medical teams working to treat our family’s injuries."

The Piper PA 46 plane was traveling from Ohio to Rhode Island when the pilot reported a low fuel emergency to flight control who then contacted the control tower at Hudson Valley Regional Airport, said Lt. Shawn A. Castano of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

The pilot attempted to make an emergency landing but crashed about a mile and a half east of the airport, Castano said.

Rescue personnel located the crash site and off-road utility vehicles (UTV’s) from the Sheriff’s Office, State Police, New Hamburg Fire and East Fishkill Fire were deployed to transport personnel and equipment through the woods to the crash site.

The pilot, 50-year-old David Scott from Ohio, was extricated from the wreckage by firefighters. He was removed from the crash site by UTV and then transported to Westchester Medical Center by medevac helicopter due to his critical condition.

Scott’s passengers, his wife, 50-year-old Tara Scott, and their children, 20-year-old Jocelyn Scott and 17-year-old Ryan Scott, all residents of Ohio, were removed from the crash site and transported to local hospitals by ambulance. Their conditions have not been released.

"We ask that you keep David and Tara Scott, and their kids, Jocelyn and Ryan, in your prayers as they continue to undergo treatment,” Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney said.

“All of our first responders worked side by side under adverse conditions to locate and rescue the victims in this plane crash," Dutchess County Sheriff Adrian Anderson said.

The coordinated rescue operation included New Hackensack Fire, LaGrange Fire, Hughsonville Fire, East Fishkill Fire, New Hamburg Fire, EMStar, Mobile Life, Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response, Dutchess County Department of Public Works, New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, New York State Police and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Aviation Administration are continuing the investigation into the crash.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

