Ocasio-Cortez Blasts Billionaires, Saying They're Driven By Psychopathic Personality Traits

Freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is making headlines again, taking on the 1 percent, claiming that billionaires are driven by psychopathic personality traits.

This week, the 2007 Yorktown High School graduate was busy on social media, linking to a CNBC report that states “most successful millionaire CEOs are psychopaths - here’s why it doesn’t have to be a bad thing."

Ocasio-Cortez has often been critical of the country’s wealthiest residents, having previously questioned why anyone individual would need or should have more than $10 million at any time.

“Justifying psychopathy because low empathy, narcissism, dishonesty + lack of deep emotional attachments are traits that have made a tiny handful of people billionaires (yet land many more people in prison while not getting adequate mental healthcare) is very 2019,” she posted on Twitter.

Ocasio-Cortez has recently come under fire for being one of the most outspoken lawmakers who opposed Amazon’s proposed headquarters in Long Island City before backing out.

In a new Siena College poll, 58 percent of the voters in her district said that they supported the Amazon HQ2 proposal, with 57 percent of those polled stating that it was “bad for New York” that the online-retail giant - owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos - with just 32 percent saying that it was “good” for New York.

“The district breaks with Ocasio-Cortez on the Amazon deal. Fifty-seven percent say that Amazon canceling was bad for New York and 58 percent would like the deal revived. Even in the Queens area of the district, over half say losing the deal was bad and 54 percent would like it revived,” Siena College Research Institute Director Don Levy said in a statement.

In the CNBC article, which was written by Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, a business professor of psychology at the University College London and Columbia University, he states that “some of the most iconic entrepreneurs have been associated with psychopathic tendencies.”

“During the last major tsunami that devastated Thailand, an Australian businessman became an instant hero with the media for single-handedly saving the lives of 20 people, yet it later transpired that this same individual had been a fugitive of the Australian police for years because of assault and robbery charges,” he wrote.

“In a similar vein, a British firefighter who was awarded a medal of honor for his heroic actions during the 2005 London terrorist attack, when he risked his life saving the passengers of the bombed bus, is now serving a 14-year prison sentence for his involvement in a $135 million cocaine ring.

“By the same token, some of the most iconic entrepreneurs have been associated with egoistic tendencies. Steve Jobs and Elon Musk, for example, are two icons whose disruptive personalities made them as innovative as they were difficult to work with.”

