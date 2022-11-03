New Polls Show How Hochul-Zeldin Race Looks Days Before NY Gubernatorial Election

With less than a week to go until Election Day, the race to be New York’s next governor remains close, according to new polling.

Incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul has a 4.8 percent lead over her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin, 49.8 to 45 percent, according to a Real Clear Politics (RCP) average of polls released Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Hochul’s lead has shrunk dramatically since August 2022, when a RCP average of polls showed her leading Zeldin by 18 percentage points, 53 to 35 percent.

Yet another poll, conducted by the Trafalgar Group with likely voters between Oct. 27 and 31, actually shows Zeldin leading Hochul by less than one percentage point, 48.4 to 47.6 percent. The poll has a margin of error of 2.9 percent.

In the final days before the election, both campaigns were busy trying to rally as much support as possible with speaking events planned around the state.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Zeldin held rallies on Long Island, in Brookhaven, and Staten Island.

“Thank You to everyone who came out to Brookhaven and Annandale!” Zeldin said on Twitter the following day.

“We cannot be stopped and won't be outworked on this rescue mission to Save Our State. Just 6 Days to go!”

Meanwhile, Hochul and her running mate, Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, drew crowds at an event in Mount Vernon on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

“Mt. Vernon is fired up and ready to elect Democrats who will keep our state moving forward!,” Hochul posted on Twitter.

“Proud to be joined by so many incredible leaders from across the region this afternoon.”

A former lieutenant governor and the state’s first female governor, Hochul is seeking her first full term in office after assuming the role in August 2021 when Andrew Cuomo resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Zeldin represents the state’s 1st Congressional District covering eastern Long Island. He is a staunch supporter of former President Trump and was among the 147 Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

