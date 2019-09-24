Measles Outbreak Declared Over In Rockland

After working for almost a year to put an end to an outbreak of measles in Rockland County that sickened 312 residents, the outbreak has officially been declared over.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert will make the announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 25, the day that marks the 42nd day that no new measles cases have been reported.

Since the outbreak began on Oct. 1, 2018, there have been 312 reported cases of measles in the county.

The Health Department with community partners such as Refuah Health Center, private pediatricians, and family doctors administered 29,027 doses of measles, mumps, rubella vaccine.

“I am so proud of the way our community has rallied together to fight this outbreak," said Day. "We could not have brought it to an end without the help our Department of Health received from federal and state public health agencies along with the community leaders and organizations, elected officials, schools, hospitals, clinics, doctors, and residents who worked together against this dangerous disease."

Rockland County has been part of the largest measles outbreak in New York State since 1992, and the outbreak occurred mostly among unvaccinated individuals, with 92 percent of the Rockland cases never having received or had documentation of receiving the MMR vaccine, the health department said.

To prevent future outbreaks, the health department continues to offer MMR, along with flu, and other required vaccinations. they are too young or have specific health conditions.

“This outbreak involved a large amount of staff time and resources," said Dr. Ruppert. "Thanks to our highly skilled and dedicated team at the Health Department, community outreach, case investigations, and required reporting were completed competently and in a timely manner. "

The Health Department offers clinics for numerous vaccines, to make an appointment call 845-364-2497.

